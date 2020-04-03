NFL Analyst Floats Bold Theory For Patriots’ Next Head Coach

The New England Patriots already had one of the pillars of the franchise uprooted this offseason, with Tom Brady’s departure. It may not be an immediate concern, but eventually 67-year old Bill Belichick will want to retire. There is growing speculation that his son Steve Belichick could wind up in line to replace him.

Replacing Brady will be difficult enough. Replacing Belichick, who has thrived pulling off the rare balancing act of being head coach and general manager will likely be magnitudes more difficult. There have been some rumors as to who may fill those huge shoes when the time comes.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is the most obvious option. He helped build the offense that Brady thrived in for so long, over two stints with the team. He enters his 17th season under Bill Belichick, after backing out of the Indianapolis Colts head coaching job two years ago. When that happened, some believed it was a signal that he has a job to inherit sometime in the not-too-distant future.

However, there is another figure on staff whose impact grows by the year, based on what players and other Pats assistants have said. Belichick’s son Steve Belichick has climbed through the ranks. Last season, his official title was safeties coach. The Pats went without an official defensive coordinator, though the younger Belichick and linebackers coach Jerod Mayo are often cited as the guys who may be the play callers and de facto DC at this point. At 33, Belichick is carving out an impressive coaching resume, and ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio thinks he may be next in line for the job when his father retires.

Florio and Chris Simms both think this is something that could be in the works, and think it may end up driving McDaniels out of New England at some point. From PFT’s discussion on that potential move, via WEEI:

“I feel like that is why Josh McDaniels got into the head coaching conversation, that maybe he saw a little bit of the writing on the wall that, ‘Woo, Steve Belichick is rising up the ranks and I might be the one without a seat here,’” Simms said. “Added to the fact that I think there are a number of people in football that look at it right now and think Belichick kind of screwed over Josh McDaniels with the coaching hires this year anyway — making him stay in the building, didn’t let him go down to Carolina and interview, never got a chance to interview with the New York Giants. So, those are things I look at too and go. ‘Man, how can Josh be happy with Bill Belichick at this point now?’ I think that would favor Steve Belichick even more.”

Right or wrong, as Steve Belichick continues to climb, there will be plenty of nepotism concerns raised. New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, hired from the Pats staff this offseason, worked to dispell that notion, giving an anecdote about the younger Belichick’s keen eye for the game.

“He’s a guy that works 20 hours of the day and 350 days of the year,” Judge told ProFootballTalk. “Maybe you’ll be watching tape or doing something in a staff meeting, and he’ll just lean over and whisper something to you, and it’s so insightful, and you kind of have to think, ‘Man, how come I didn’t see that earlier?”

Based on the little we know about the Bill/Steve Belichick dynamic, the legendary coach is going to make his son earn everything he gets. Whether that includes his job down the line, we’ll have to wait and see.