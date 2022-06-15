Steve Belichick Explains Viral Moment: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 27: Secondary safeties coach Steve Belichick looks on during the third quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

During last season's matchup between the Buccaneers and Patriots, defensive assistant coach Steve Belichick went viral because of his facial expressions on the sideline.

NBC's cameras caught Belichick making weird expressions with his tongue. While on the Green Light podcast with Chris Long, he explained what happened in that moment.

"I got killed after that game I became a GIF," Belichick said. "And everybody loved to see that. I was just thinking a lot and trying, you to know, stay ahead of it."

Belichick added that his wife put her arm around him following the game and said, "You'll be OK."

NFL fans quickly pointed out that Steve sounds just like his father.

"Jesus he sounds just like his old man," one fan tweeted.

"Incredible how much Steve’s voice sounds like Bill’s," another fan wrote. "I must have said that 6 times during the course of this interview. Awesome podcast."

Hopefully for Steve's sake, he can also match his father's skills as a coach.

This upcoming season will mark Steve Belichick's 11th year with the Patriots.