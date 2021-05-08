Steve Sarkisian Explains Why He Liked Mac Jones’ Temper

Quarterbacks are supposed to be calm and cool under pressure, but it is generally accepted that they might get angry from time to time.

In the case of New England Patriots first-round pick Mac Jones, his college offensive coordinator liked to see the signal caller get fiery. Most of the time, Jones was simply getting angry with himself.

But, as former Alabama OC and current Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian tried to explain during a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, Jones holding himself accountable sent a message to his teammates.

“The thing I liked about Mac is the temper more came out when he made a mistake,” Sarkisian said. “It was almost like he was getting mad at himself, but out loud. Most people [say it in their own head], he was yelling, ‘Dang it, Mac’ out loud. As he grew and as his mistakes started to lessen and he started to play at a higher level, that demand started to spread to his teammates and the expectation he had for them — were they in the right protection, or were we at the right depth on the route, were we in the right split or in the right personnel grouping? “I think that is where the respect came from his teammates. They knew how much work he put in to get to get himself to that point, and he wanted to make sure those around him were at the same level he was at.”

After working his way to the top of the food chain with the Crimson Tide, Jones is now starting over in New England. He’ll join Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham in the quarterback room with the Patriots, and for now, will work behind Newton, the confirmed starter.

He might want to tone down his temper, at least at the start, but maintaining his competitiveness and work ethic will be key for Jones as he acclimates to the professional level.

[ Patriots Wire ]