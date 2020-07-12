Steve Smith Thinks Patriots Starting QB Job Is 1 Player’s “To Lose”

For the first time in decades, the New England Patriots have a serious controversy at quarterback heading into the season. The Cam Newton vs. Jarrett Stidham battle won’t be as clear-cut as some people think.

But former All-Pro wide receiver Steve Smith believes that the Patriots starting QB job is one player’s job to lose. In an interview with WFNZ, Smith declared that the job currently belongs to Stidham until further notice.

Smith explained that Stidham’s experience with the Patriots system as well as the low contract Cam Newton signed are pretty clear signs that the team is rolling with him. He went on to suggest that Cam Newton’s “prove it” deal with the Patriots could turn out very differently from what he intended.

“Right now, it’s Stidham’s job to lose,” Smith said. “I’m pretty sure the guy who was on the roster prior to getting a free agent guy that signed the league minimum that’s incentivized would say money talks and BS walks. And when you are signing through free agency and you are signing a league-minimum… that is a ‘Earn It’. That is a ‘Prove It’ deal, that is a bet on yourself. And not everybody is built for that, and not everybody understands what that entails. And each ‘bet on yourself’ type of contract manifests itself into something different.”

Nearly everyone would agree that Newton is a better overall talent than Stidham. His abilities and experience alone would make him the choice on nearly all NFL teams.

But Bill Belichick doesn’t make decisions like every other NFL team.

Despite Stidham’s limited on-field experience, there seems to be a strong sense that he is the guy until further notice.

We’ll find out for sure once training camp begins.