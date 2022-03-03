Study Reveals The Most “Disliked” NFL Head Coach

In the football community, few coaches are as disliked as Bill Belichick. A recent survey proves it, too.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is officially the most disliked coach in the NFL, per BetOnline.ag’s 2021-22 season survey. Players included, Belichick’s the third-most disliked individual in football.

BetOnline.ag’s survey was conducted by analyzing over a million tweets that contained negative language about the NFL, a player or a coach during the 2021-22 season. Aaron Rodgers, to no surprise, was No. 1 on the list. Antonio Brown came in at No. 2. Belichick was third.

Belichick was actually the only coach who made the list. Roger Goodell, Dan Snyder, Jerry Jones, Brittany Matthews and Robert Kraft were the other non-players included.

For the last 3 months of the 2021 #NFL season @betonline_ag analyzed more than a million Tweets that had a negative connotation, and the most despised person associated with the league was the Packers Aaron Rodgers. #Bears' fans, you agree with this list? pic.twitter.com/NSfyVuMsTo — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) March 3, 2022

Bill Belichick has long been the most hated coach in the NFL. Much like Nick Saban at the college level, people hate winners. They especially hate how Belichick wins.

The longtime Patriots head coach created and sustained a dynasty with Tom Brady at the helm. The two won six Super Bowls over 20 years and completely dominated the AFC East for most of that span.

