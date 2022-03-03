Study Reveals The Most “Disliked” NFL Head Coach

The Spun

bill belichick walks the sideline during the super bowlATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against Los Angeles Rams in the second half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

In the football community, few coaches are as disliked as Bill Belichick. A recent survey proves it, too.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is officially the most disliked coach in the NFL, per BetOnline.ag’s 2021-22 season survey. Players included, Belichick’s the third-most disliked individual in football.

BetOnline.ag’s survey was conducted by analyzing over a million tweets that contained negative language about the NFL, a player or a coach during the 2021-22 season. Aaron Rodgers, to no surprise, was No. 1 on the list. Antonio Brown came in at No. 2. Belichick was third.

Belichick was actually the only coach who made the list. Roger Goodell, Dan Snyder, Jerry Jones, Brittany Matthews and Robert Kraft were the other non-players included.

Bill Belichick has long been the most hated coach in the NFL. Much like Nick Saban at the college level, people hate winners. They especially hate how Belichick wins.

The longtime Patriots head coach created and sustained a dynasty with Tom Brady at the helm. The two won six Super Bowls over 20 years and completely dominated the AFC East for most of that span.

Do you agree that Bill Belichick is the most hated coach in the NFL?

