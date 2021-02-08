The Super Bowl Had A Higher TV Rating In Boston Than Tampa Bay

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl win over the Chiefs on Sunday night drew plenty of viewers from the New England area.

Brady’s departure from New England to Tampa during last year’s off-season was a sour note in the Patriots’ organization’s history. It appears Patriots fans have finally accepted it, moved on and are finally cheering for No. 12, though.

Super Bowl LV drew more viewers from the New England area than the Tampa area, which is almost hard to believe. The New England area generated a rating of 57.6 compared to Tampa’s 52.3

Patriots fans were clearly happy to see the quarterback that won six Lombardi Trophies in New England win another ring, despite it being in Tampa.

“Via John Ourand of Sports Business Daily, the TV rating in Boston actually surpassed the TV rating in Tampa,” writes Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “According to Ourand, Boston generated a rating of 57.6, which means that 57.6 percent of all TVs in the market were turned to the game. In Tampa, that number was 52.3.”

Of course, there were probably some Patriots fans that wanted to see Tom Brady lose. But the general consensus was that most New England fans were happy to see Brady win another ring.

Brady proved on Sunday the dynasty he created in New England had more to do with his excellence than Bill Belichick’s coaching. That’s a significant development for No. 12’s legacy.

The scary thing is Brady is coming back for the 2021 season, and he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Pats fans may have to get used to seeing Brady winning Super Bowls in Tampa.