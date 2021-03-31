So far this offseason, no quarterback has been mentioned in a possible trade more than San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

San Francisco made a bold trade up in the 2021 NFL draft over the weekend. The 49ers traded the No. 12 pick and a third-round pick from 2021 and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to move up to No. 3.

Following that trade, everyone assumes the 49ers will be selecting their quarterback of the future. Now, that puts a very large question mark on the fate of Jimmy G, who has struggled to get onto the field in recent years.

With Jimmy G’s fate uncertain, ESPN’s Tedy Bruschi was asked if a potential reunion with the New England Patriots was possible. The longtime Patriots star suggested the 49ers’ recent trade actually makes a potential trade more difficult.

When @TedyBruschi talks Patriots football, I always listen. On @GetUpESPN with @Espngreeny, Tedy touches on Jimmy Garoppolo … and why the price to acquire him makes it less likely to him that the Patriots are involved at this time. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xrkS6I4Qls — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 31, 2021

“Now that San Francisco is talking about, ‘the price has to be right’ I would say absolutely not,” Bruschi said. “That price is going to be high, it’s going to be a high draft pick…For me that goes against everything Bill Belichick is.”

“To pay a high price for a player that has poor durability. And I can just hear him right now thinking ‘why would I give all that for a player I don’t even know is going to play 16 games.'”

It’s safe to say Bruschi doesn’t think the Patriots should give up much in a potential trade for Jimmy G.