Tedy Bruschi Has Blunt Response To Potential 49ers-Patriots Trade For Jimmy Garoppolo

Tedy Bruschi sits on the Patriots bench.TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17: Linebacker Tedy Bruschi #54 of the New England Patriots watches play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on August 17, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

So far this offseason, no quarterback has been mentioned in a possible trade more than San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

San Francisco made a bold trade up in the 2021 NFL draft over the weekend. The 49ers traded the No. 12 pick and a third-round pick from 2021 and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to move up to No. 3.

Following that trade, everyone assumes the 49ers will be selecting their quarterback of the future. Now, that puts a very large question mark on the fate of Jimmy G, who has struggled to get onto the field in recent years.

With Jimmy G’s fate uncertain, ESPN’s Tedy Bruschi was asked if a potential reunion with the New England Patriots was possible. The longtime Patriots star suggested the 49ers’ recent trade actually makes a potential trade more difficult.

“Now that San Francisco is talking about, ‘the price has to be right’ I would say absolutely not,” Bruschi said. “That price is going to be high, it’s going to be a high draft pick…For me that goes against everything Bill Belichick is.”

“To pay a high price for a player that has poor durability. And I can just hear him right now thinking ‘why would I give all that for a player I don’t even know is going to play 16 games.'”

It’s safe to say Bruschi doesn’t think the Patriots should give up much in a potential trade for Jimmy G.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.