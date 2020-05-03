Tedy Bruschi Shares Advice For Bucs Players Regarding Tom Brady

Few people know and understand what it’s like to play with Tom Brady more than Tedy Bruschi. The three-time Pro Bowl linebacker and ESPN analyst played in New England with Brady from 2000-08.

Now, for the first time ever, Brady will suit up for a franchise other than the Patriots. He’s going to a team–the Tampa Bay Buccaneers–that hasn’t made the playoffs in over a decade, and for many of the players on the Bucs roster, the chance to play with Brady will be the opportunity of a lifetime.

However, Bruschi has some advice for the guys in Tampa: don’t expect the legendary quarterback to bail you out. In a recent interview with ESPN, Bruschi detailed the potential perils of “Brady-watching.”

“I’ll be watching that early on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, if they’re Brady-watching or if they feel themselves as a team that everything is important, and not just when that guy right there is under center and everything is gonna magically happen,” Bruschi said.

Additionally, Bruschi said Bucs players also can’t treat Brady like he’s a God or the “GOAT.” Doing so will only hurt their growth as players.

“I’ll say this right now,” Bruschi said, “if those players see him as that four-letter word, they better get over it. The four-letter word is a word I will not use to describe him. It’s that farm animal, it starts with G. I don’t do that. Because that’s almost like putting him on a pedestal. It’s like, dude, you’re still the same guy I intercepted in practice and took 20 bucks from. Come on, now. “That’s my one advice to his teammates right now. He is on a level plane as you, because he’s gonna make mistakes, but he’s also gonna make you better. And it can’t be done without you. Don’t look to him to do it. Our teams never did.”

Now, it’s true that the teams in New England that Bruschi played on had other great players besides No. 12. Bruschi himself was excellent, as were Richard Seymour, Ty Law, Lawyer Milloy, Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Corey Dillon, Ted Washington and many others.

However, we find it hard to believe that there weren’t times when Patriots players felt a sense of comfort that they had Brady on their side. Knowing he could be the ultimate “eraser” in the clutch has to be a tremendous security blanket for any team.