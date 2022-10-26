Tedy Bruschi Claps Back At Ex-Patriot: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 17: Linebacker Tedy Bruschi #54 of the New England Patriots watches play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on August 17, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel fired off a controversial tweet about Bill Belichick this week. He said, "Belichick is starting to show you he is an average coach without Brady."

It didn't take long for former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi to respond to this tweet from Samuel.

Bruschi, who won three Super Bowls on the Patriots, replied, "This is absolutely ridiculous."

Judging by the responses on social media, the NFL world is actually siding with Samuel on this topic.

"But it’s really not…… I know Patriots had a ungodly impressive run/dynasty… but you can not deny the facts….," one fan tweeted.

"Bill Belichick is now 71–80 in 151 career regular season games coached with someone other than Tom Brady as his starting QB," another fan wrote. "So is it ridiculous though?"

"I mean he's not wrong," a third fan said.

Life without Tom Brady isn't easy, and the Patriots are certainly learning that each week.

With that said, Belichick has accomplished an awful lot in the NFL. Calling him an average coach may be a bit too harsh.