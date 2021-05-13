Tedy Bruschi Uses 1 Word To Describe Tom Brady’s Return

This year’s NFL schedule features a plethora of exciting matchups, but the consensus around the league is that Tom Brady’s return to New England is the most appealing storyline right now.

Brady will get to face the New England Patriots this October for the first time since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ever since the schedule was officially released, sports talk shows have been debating who will get the better of this matchup: Tom Brady or Bill Belichick?

During this Thursday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi shared his thoughts on this thrilling matchup between Brady and Belichick. He believes there’s one word that best describes this Week 4 showdown.

“Emotionally is the right word to describe this. And which one of them do I feel detaches better than the other? For me, it’s Bill Belichick,” Bruschi said. “For him, emotions won’t be there, but for Tom, it’s just who he is. And throughout the course of the week, he’ll say all the right things and he’ll act the right way, and he’ll get his team to say the right things, too. But he can’t contain himself.”

Bruschi added that he believes Brady will want to crush the Patriots in Foxborough.

“Those emotions, there’s just a fire in there that he’s always had and he’ll feel it, he’ll want to crush the New England Patriots, he’ll want to score 30-40 points. That’s just who he is, no matter who it is, whether it’s a divisional rival or his old team. Brady will be emotionally, possibly, out of control at times.”

The fans in New England will most likely give Brady a standing ovation once he steps on the field at Gillette Stadium. After that first snap under center though, the fans will be rooting for Belichick to get the best of Brady.

Who do you think will come out on top when the Buccaneers battle the Patriots later this year?