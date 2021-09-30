The Spun

Telling Details Emerge From Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Story

A lot has been made about the state of the relationship between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in the final days of Brady’s time with the New England Patriots before leaving in the 2020 offseason. But some telling details indicate that some parts of the story might be overblown.

Earlier this week, a new book on the relationship between the two suggested that Brady didn’t want to meet with Belichick when he was ready to leave. But Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal explained that it wasn’t likely the case.

Daniels pointed out that Brady lived down the street from Patriots owner Robert Kraft. He said that Brady drove to Kraft’s house to tell him in-person that he was leaving. The pair then called Belichick over the phone to let the head coach know.

So it’s not like Brady left Belichick high and dry – or vice-versa. Brady himself has said he believes that the way the two sides finally separated felt like “it was handled the right way.”

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick became the greatest QB-coach duo in NFL history during his 20 years with the team. They won 17 AFC East titles, nine AFC Championship Games and six Super Bowls.

Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year and promptly won his seventh Super Bowl. Belichick went 7-9 in his first year without Brady, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

The two sides will reunite for what will likely be the final time on the football field this Sunday.

The game will be played at 8:20 p.m. EST and will air on NBC.

