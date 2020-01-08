Terrell Owens Knows Where Tom Brady Should Play In 2020

Earlier Wednesday morning, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made it clear he wants to play next season. Brady took to Instagram with a post saying he has more to prove in 2020.

The star quarterback is a free agent for the first time – at age 42.

One former star wide receiver thinks Brady should take his talents away from New England. Former San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens thinks the Cowboys need to sign Brady.

Owens suggested he doesn’t think Jerry Jones is of the mind that Prescott is the answer under center.

Here’s what Owens had to say, via Bleacher Report:

“They have a quarterback that’s a free agent in Tom Brady. That’s the next move. [Owner Jerry Jones] hasn’t extended Dak’s contract. So, that leads me to believe he truly doesn’t believe in Dak. If he had, then I think he would have already got a contract extension.”

Seeing Tom Brady in a Dallas Cowboys uniform would be one of the most shocking scenes in football. He’s synonymous with the Patriots so it would be a surprise to see him play for any other team.

However, several landing spots make sense if Brady wants to move on from New England – like the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts.