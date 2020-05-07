The 3 NFL Teams With The Hardest 2020 Schedules

NFL fans are awaiting Thursday night’s full 2020 schedule release. The highly anticipated unveiling will give us a much clearer picture as to which teams are poised for a 2021 Super Bowl run.

Fortunately, we already know each team’s opponents for this upcoming season. Three teams in particular are in for a tough year based on their opponent’s win-loss record last season – and all three come from the same division.

The Patriots, Jets and Dolphins have the toughest 2020 schedules, per ESPN Stats and Info. The AFC East Division is going to be an absolute slug-fest – especially with Tom Brady off to the NFC. The division appears up for the taking for the first time in over a decade.

As if losing Brady wasn’t devastating enough, Bill Belichick’s 2020 opponents had a 53.7 winning percentage in 2019. The Jets aren’t far behind at 53.3 percent followed by Miami at 52.9 percent.

All three teams are trotting out young quarterbacks this upcoming season. New York’s Sam Darnold and Buffalo’s Josh Allen are now the division’s most experienced starting quarterbacks with Brady out of the AFC East.

Both Miami and New England are ushering in new signal-callers in 2020. The Dolphins are led by Alabama prodigy Tua Tagovailoa while the Patriots will likely start Auburn alum Jarrett Stidham.

The AFC East will be one of the more exciting divisions to watch next season.