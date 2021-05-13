The 5 Most-Expensive Tickets For The NFL Regular Season

The 2021 NFL season schedule was fully released on Wednesday and we got a ton of great ones heading into the fall.

Revenge games, rookie matchups, playoff rematches and games will massive playoff implications were all put to paper. But a few stand out as the ones fans are willing to pay top dollar to see.

Per the Vivid Seats ticket reseller via Jamison Hensley, five games have fans willing to top $600 per ticket on average. And one game has fans willing to pay a whopping $1,370 on average per seat.

You may have already guessed it, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots game is the big one. Patriots fans are willing to pay a ton for a reunion game against team legend Tom Brady.

After that, the next four games will all be Las Vegas Raiders home games. Given that their 2020 debut at Allegiant Stadium took place with no crowd, fans have more than enough money saved to go this year.

Here is the full list.

Buccaneers at Patriots, $1,370 Ravens at Raiders, $938 Chiefs at Raiders, $852 Bears at Raiders, $665 Eagles at Raiders, $607

It’s no surprise that the Ravens and Chiefs games in Las Vegas are so highly sought after. They feature two of the league’s brightest young stars in Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, and both games could have massive playoff implications for the Raiders.

The Bears and Eagles games will similarly feature young QBs with Justin Fields and (presumably) Jalen Hurts going under center for the visitors.

Which game would you pay top dollar to go see?