The New England Patriots Added Another Wide Receiver

The New England Patriots added some depth to their wide receivers position on Saturday night.

It remains to be seen what New England will look like on offense in 2020. The team is obviously replacing Tom Brady (likely with Cam Newton) and the offense should look a lot different this fall.

The Patriots struggled at times on offense in 2019. Brady did not have a ton of reliable weapons on offense. Will Newton have any in 2020?

New England decided to beef up its wide receivers depth on Saturday night, signing rookie wideout Andre Baccellia.

Patriots officially announce the signing of undrafted WR Andre Baccellia. Baccellia played in 48 games during his collegiate career at Washington and caught 107 passes for 1,183 yards and five touchdowns. He signed with the Chiefs after the draft and was waived Aug. 19. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 29, 2020

Baccellia will hope to catch passes from Newton, who is expected to win the starting job.

Newton, a free agent signee, has been impressing his teammates with his work ethic.

“Every morning you come in, and you walk by his locker – whether it’s 6 am, 5:30 am – his locker is already open, he’s already here. And when you’re getting ready to leave, you see him with Patriots gear on doing something,” Jason McCourty told The Greg Hill Show.

Newton and the Patriots are scheduled to open the 2020 NFL regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. and the game will be televised on CBS.