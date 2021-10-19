The New England Patriots Have Signed Another Kicker

On Tuesday afternoon, the New England Patriots made a notable move – adding a new kicker to the practice squad.

According to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots added kicker Riley Patterson to the practice squad. The decision came after veteran kicker Nick Folk was limited in practice.

“The Patriots have officially signed kicker Riley Patterson to the practice squad. With veteran Nick Folk limited (left knee) and Quinn Nordin still on IR, the need for a kicker at practice sparks the move,” Reiss said.

Earlier this week, Reiss wrote about Nick Folk’s toughness as he continues to deal with a knee injury.

From ESPN:

Nick Folk’s left knee injury — which has limited him in practice the past couple of weeks but hasn’t seemed to have a negative effect on him in games — is more than just a passing note. It was a factor in the club bringing kicker Riley Patterson back for a second workout Friday, and the expectation is that he will soon be added to the practice squad. Kickers aren’t often associated with toughness, but those close to Folk see how he’s gutting it out and the respect for him grows that much more.

Folk has been a massive asset to the Patriots so far this season. They have to hope he can gut through the injury for the time being.

Next up for the Patriots is a contest against the New York Jets.