The Patriots Are Reportedly ‘Eyeing’ 1 Top Quarterback

The New England Patriots‘ quarterback situation for the 2021 season and beyond appears to be unsettled.

Bill Belichick‘s franchise re-signed Cam Newton in free agency, though he’s far from a guaranteed answer at the position. Newton struggled for most of the 2020 season and, while he could bounce back in 2021, it doesn’t sound like the Patriots are 100 percent committed to him,

New England has the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of Thursday night’s NFL Draft. In all likelihood, most of the top quarterback prospects will be gone by then.

However, there is a chance that at least one of them could slide in the first round. According to reports, the Patriots are specifically eyeing one quarterback prospect in that scenario.

“Several teams have been making calls about getting into the top 10 of next week’s NFL Draft — including the Patriots, who could have their eyes on Ohio State QB Justin Fields if he begins to slide,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday morning.

Fields is considered by some to be the second best quarterback prospect in the NFL Draft. However, many teams appear to be higher on Zach Wilson and Mac Jones.

Perhaps the Patriots will be the team that benefits from that.