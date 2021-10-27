The Patriots Are Reportedly Signing A New Linebacker

The New England Patriots are dealing with a lot of injuries as they approach the midpoint of the 2021 season. In addressing one of their injured units, the Patriots are bringing back a familiar face.

According to ESPN Patriots insider Mike Reiss, the Patriots are signing linebacker Calvin Munson. Munson has spent the past few seasons on the Miami Dolphins – on and off their practice squad. He has 16 tackles in 18 games since 2019.

Munson was also a member of the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII team. He was a member of New England’s practice squad during the 2018 season and got a ring when they won their sixth title. He never played a down for the Patriots though.

The Patriots are signing Munson as a replacement for Harvey Langi, who was just placed on injured reserve. The expectation is that Munson can fill a void on special teams and potentially on defense.

It’s been a difficult season for the New England Patriots so far. While the team is still in the playoff hunt at 3-4, their wins have come against two of the worst teams in the league, who both have rookie quarterbacks.

Nevertheless, the Patriots offense and defense both rank in the top half of the league. Quarterback Mac Jones is having best rookie season by far, and the defense is one of the most well-coached units in the league.

The next few weeks will really challenge the Patriots as they face the Chargers, Panthers and Browns.

Will Calvin Munson make an impact for the Patriots in the game to come?