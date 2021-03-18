The Patriots Are Reportedly Trading 1 Of Their Tight Ends

The New England Patriots loaded up on tight ends earlier this week, signing Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith to long-term deals in free agency. Fast forward to this Thursday, and they just shipped out one of their veteran pass catchers in a corresponding move.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, New England is sending tight end Ryan Izzo to the Houston Texans in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022.

Izzo, a former seventh-round pick from Florida State, had 13 receptions for 199 yards this past season. This move for the Texans was announced right after they released veteran tight end Darren Fells.

Houston and New England actually made another trade earlier this month, as the Texans acquired offensive lineman Marcus Cannon and multiple late-round picks in exchange for a fourth-round pick and sixth-round pick.

The #Patriots are trading TE Ryan Izzo to the #Texans for a seventh-round pick in 2022, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2021

Adding a young tight end like Izzo is worth the gamble for the Texans, but the real concern right now is that no one knows what will happen with Deshaun Watson. If he’s traded later this offseason, Izzo’s production will most likely take a hit.

As for the Patriots, losing Izzo really shouldn’t affect them at all. He wasn’t going to see the field all that much due to the additions of Henry and Smith.

Henry gives the Patriots a tight end capable of being a pass catcher and run blocker, whereas Smith gives Bill Belichick’s offense an explosive playmaker.