The Patriots’ First Game Without Tom Brady Is Reportedly Set

The Patriots will begin a crucial new era this year with Tom Brady off to Tampa Bay. New England will look to start that new era on the right note in the 2020 season opener.

The NFL is set to release the full 2020 schedule Thursday night. But several schedule leaks have already been released, one of them concerning the Patriots.

New England will reportedly open the 2020 season against AFC East Division foe Miami. It’s still unclear as to where the game will take place.

The Patriots vs. Dolphins has been a lopsided affair over the years. But with each team ushering in a new starting quarterback, this may be closer than expected. There’s no better way to kick off the 2020 season than against an in-division opponent.

NFL schedule leak: The Tom Brady-less #Patriots open up their season vs. the #Dolphins, per @ArmandoSalguero. Location of that game still unconfirmed. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 7, 2020

Looks like it could be Jarrett Stidham vs. Tua Tagovailoa in Week 1. Stidham is expected to start in New England, while Tagovailoa could get the nod, depending on his health status.

Stidham had the opportunity to sit behind one of the game’s all-time greats last season. That year of study could prove beneficial in what’s expected to be his first year as an NFL starting quarterback.

On the flip side, Tagovailoa is expected to eventually take over the reins for the Dolphins. The Alabama prodigy will look to make a big statement in his first-ever NFL game – especially against the Patriots.