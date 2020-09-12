The Patriots Have Made A Decision At Kicker For Week 1

On Saturday afternoon, the New England Patriots finally made a decision on which kicker they will use for Week 1.

Just under 24 hours before kickoff of the team’s Week 1 contest, the Patriots promoted kicker Nick Folk to the 53-man roster. According to Patriots reporter Evan Lazar, he’ll kick on Sunday.

Unfortunately, his call-up to the 53-man roster means someone was forced out. New England placed offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste on IR, meaning he’ll miss at least the first three weeks of the 2020 season.

The kicking game for New England hasn’t been a major question over the past two decades. Adam Vinatieri and Stephen Gostkowski consistently hit clutch field goals for New England over the years.

However, during the 2019 season, the Patriots struggled to find consistency in the kicking game. New England hat four placekickers kick at least one field goal last year.

Folk played in seven games for the Patriots last season, hitting on 14-of-17 field goals. He also added 12 extra points to lead the team in total scoring during the 2019 season.

After a solid campaign last year, Bill Belichick and company decided he was the right man for the job.

New England hosts the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on CBS.