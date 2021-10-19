The New England Patriots are going to be without linebacker Chase Winovich for at least the next few weeks.

Winovich, the third-year linebacker/defensive end out of Michigan, exited the Patriots-Cowboys game on Sunday night. He reportedly suffered a hamstring injury.

The Patriots placed Winovich on the injured reserve on Tuesday afternoon. He’ll miss the next three games, at a minimum.

The soonest Winovich can return to the gridiron is Week 10 when the Patriots clash with the Cleveland Browns. He’ll miss games against the Jets, Chargers and Panthers, in the meantime.

The Patriots are coming off the heels of a crushing loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

It was the first time in Bill Belichick’s coaching career that he lost to the Cowboys.

“It was a tough one to lose tonight,” Belichick said after the game. “Yeah, it was a good football team. Give Dallas credit. They’re a good team. They’re well-coached. I know we just came up a little bit short. Thought that we went toe to toe with them for 60 minutes and we just couldn’t – they just made a few more plays than we did, so give them credit for that. We’ll move on.”

The Patriots should be able to get back in the win column this Sunday when they take on the New York Jets.

Chase Winovich, meanwhile, will miss the next three games as he rehabs from a hamstring injury.