The Patriots’ Official Tweet About Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Tom Brady’s decision to leave the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a huge gamble, but it clearly paid off.

After starting the season with a 7-5 record, the Buccaneers gained some momentum before the playoffs and never looked back. Despite having to go through Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes in the postseason, they managed to pull it off.

Following the win for Brady and the Buccaneers, his former team tweeted out a congratulatory message for him.

“Congratulations to the greatest of all time,” the Patriots tweeted.

This has to be a bittersweet moment for fans in Foxborough. They must be happy for Brady, but on the other hand it has to sting seeing him win a Super Bowl with a different franchise.

New England wasn’t done tweeting about its former players, writing “And Gronk, be careful with that trophy.”

A lot of credit for Tampa Bay’s win will go to Brady, but Rob Gronkowski deserves praise for the way he played tonight.

Gronkowski turned back the clock for the Buccaneers, as he looked as dominant as ever. He finished with six receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

New England fans might not want to hear this, but it looks like Brady and Gronkowski brought the ‘Patriot Way’ to Tampa.