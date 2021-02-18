The New England Patriots need a quarterback for the 2021 season. According to the latest report, the organization had no interest in trading for former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, though.

The Wentz sweepstakes finally came to a close on Thursday. The former Eagles quarterback is heading to Indianapolis where he’ll become the Colts’ new starting quarterback.

Despite the need for a new quarterback, Bill Belichick and the Patriots reportedly never went after Wentz, per Michael Giardi of NFL Network.

With most of the made-available quarterbacks off the board, New England may be looking to the 2021 NFL Draft for a new quarterback.

Not that this comes as a surprise, but the #Patriots had no real interest in acquiring Carson Wentz, per source. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 18, 2021

It’s not too surprising the Patriots never went after Carson Wentz. He was Indianapolis-bound practically from the start. But New England is still in need of a quarterback, and the clock is ticking.

The Patriots’ most-likely scenario in regards to quarterback is acquiring one through the 2021 NFL Draft. New England will select 15th overall, which is right in the rang most experts expect the fourth- and fifth-best quarterback prospects to be selected.

If Bill Belichick doesn’t want to work with a rookie quarterback, he’ll have to get busy in the trade market. There have been rumblings San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could end up back on the Patriots at some point. That would have to come to fruition by a trade or if the Niners release Garoppolo (which would mean San Francisco found another quarterback option).

It’s already been a wild quarterback carousel in the NFL this off-season. Don’t expect it to slow down anytime soon as the Pats keep searching for their next quarterback.