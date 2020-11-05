The Patriots’ Thursday Injury Report Is Absolutely Brutal

The New England Patriots are heavy betting favorites heading into their Monday night tilt with the rival New York Jets. But the Patriots will be going into that game pretty banged up judging by the injury report.

On Thursday, a whopping 17 players were listed on the Patriots injury report. Five players did not participate, including All-Pro CB Stephon Gilmore. Another 12 players were limited, including starting offensive linemen Joe Thuney and Isaiah Wynn.

Notably, all of the designated tight ends on the roster are dealing with injuries. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry did not practice either.

The Patriots have already lost a number of key players with Julian Edelman recently undergoing surgery. Stars like Marcus Cannon, Patrick Chung and Brandon Bolden opted out before the season.

And with the way the Patriots have been struggling on offense lately, they can ill afford any more losses.

Seventeen (!) players listed on the Patriots' first injury report of the week, two of whom (Lawrence Guy and Deatrich Wise) are dealing with multiple ailments. Ryan Izzo is a new addition here. The Patriots don't have a single fully healthy tight end. pic.twitter.com/cZbXV1orpq — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 5, 2020

New England is currently riding a four-game losing streak – their longest since 2002. They missed the playoffs that year.

But if there’s one team that New England can get back on track against, it’s the 0-8 New York Jets.

As much as the Patriots have struggled these past few weeks, the Jets are anemic on offense and only competent on defense.

But beating any team – even one as historically bad as the Jets – is a lot tougher with so few healthy players.

Will the Patriots’ injuries keep them from beating the Jets this week?