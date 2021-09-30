Nick Folk has been perfect for the New England Patriots this season, connecting on all nine of his field goal attempts so far. However, the veteran kicker may not be available for this Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Folk has been listed as a limited participant in practice this week due to a left knee injury. It’s still too early to determine whether he’ll be good to go, but the Patriots aren’t going to take any chances.

Since there’s some uncertainty surrounding Folk’s status, New England worked out a pair of kickers this Thursday afternoon.

Brett Maher and Riley Patterson were the two kickers who were brought in for a workout on Thursday. As of right now, they should be considered emergency options for the Patriots.

Maher spent the preseason with the New Orleans Saints before being waived due to an injury. Patterson, meanwhile, was released by the Minnesota Vikings in late August.

The Patriots had kickers Brett Maher (Nebraska) and Riley Patterson (Memphis) in for workouts. It might simply be for emergency-list purposes, but it should also be noted that Nick Folk (left knee) has been limited in practice this week, and Quinn Nordin is on IR. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 30, 2021

The Patriots had two kickers coming into the 2021 season, but rookie kicker Quin Nordin had to be placed on injured reserve after the season opener due to an abdomen injury. He’s expected to return to the field in November, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

New England will have an update on Folk’s status for Week 4 on Friday. If he’s questionable for Sunday’s game, the Patriots may want to add Maher or Patterson to their practice squad.