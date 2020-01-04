There Are 2 NFL Playoff Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

It won’t be much longer until the NFL Playoffs officially begin. This year’s playoff schedule will feature both AFC games on Saturday during Wild Card Weekend.

First up on the schedule is a showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans.

Buffalo had an impressive season under head coach Sean McDermott. The defense receives most of the credit for the team’s success, but Josh Allen and the offense has played well in big games.

As for Houston, the team battled through a few key injuries to win the AFC South. Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins are hoping to pick up where they left off in 2019.

Kickoff for the Bills-Texans game is at 4:35 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The winner of this game will face either Baltimore or Kansas City in the AFC Divisional Round.

Following the Bills-Texans showdown, the New England Patriots will try to stay alive when they host the Tennessee Titans.

It’s possible that Tom Brady could be making his last start at Gillette Stadium. There has been a bunch of speculation about him potentially leaving New England after this season.

New England might have a tough time against Tennessee, which has really taken off since Ryan Tannehill became the starter.

Kickoff for the Patriots-Titans game is at 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS.

There’s no question that a New England loss would be the most shocking result that could happen this weekend.

Which AFC teams do you think will advance to the next round?