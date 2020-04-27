There’s A New Favorite To Sign Free Agent QB Cam Newton

Now that the 2020 NFL Draft has come and gone, we have a better idea of which teams may still be in the market for free agent QB Cam Newton.

The Bengals, Chargers and Dolphins all took quarterbacks in the top 10, so they should be pretty set at the position. Now, according to some oddsmakers, there’s a new favorite to the former 2015 NFL MVP.

On Monday, the oddsmakers at Sportsline set the New England Patriots as favorites to sign Newton at +250. Coming in at second are the Jacksonville Jaguars at +350.

New England would appear to be a pretty natural choice for Newton – or any free agent QB for that matter. As of writing, the projected starter is second year quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

But Newton’s signing would immediately change the quarterback hierarchy in the AFC East. The former Panthers QB would immediately become the most-experienced signal caller in the division, and with more playoff experience than Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick combined.

Which team will Cam Newton be on Week 1 of the 2020 season? Patriots +250

Jaguars +350

Broncos +600

Steelers +800

Seahawks +1000

The Panthers released Newton after signing Teddy Bridgewater to a four-year, $60 million contract.

After going No. 1 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, Newton made three Pro Bowls and led the Panthers to the Super Bowl in his 2015 MVP campaign.

