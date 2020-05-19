There’s Still 1 Clear Betting Favorite For QB Cam Newton

The NFL’s free agency period kicked off two months ago, but a few major names remain on the open market.

Perhaps the biggest name out there is former league MVP Cam Newton. After being released by the Carolina Panthers last month, Newton hasn’t been able to find a new home.

Over the past few weeks, several landing spots have been mentioned, but only one remains the favorite. According to the latest betting odds from Draftkings, the New England Patriots are the favorites to land Newton.

The Patriots are the favorites, but several others teams aren’t far off in the betting odds. The Pittsburgh Steelers came in at a close second, while the Washington Redskins have the third best odds.

Here are the full odds, via WEEI.com:

Patriots +300

Steelers +500

Redskins +700

Cardinals +800

Ravens +800

Earlier this month, former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck suggested the New England Patriots should sign Newton.

Hasselbeck suggested it’s a good landing spot for Cam because he would be able to challenge for the starting role.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have moved forward all offseason with the intent of starting second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham. After losing Tom Brady in free agency, Bill Belichick and company appear to trust the former Auburn quarterback heading into the 2020 season.

Now we’ll have to wait and see if they add another to replace arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.