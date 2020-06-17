There’s Still 1 Clear Betting Favorite To Sign QB Cam Newton

Right now, Cam Newton remains unsigned. Newton hasn’t been in a rush to sign anywhere, but some teams also seem to be lukewarm to the possibility of bringing him in.

Newton’s name has been linked to the New England Patriots on numerous occasions this offseason. Bill Belichick has been consistent in his commitment to Jarrett Stidham as his new starting quarterback, but it hasn’t stopped the speculation that Newton is on the team’s radar.

In fact, according to the latest odds from DraftKings, New England remains the favorite to sign Newton, and by a significant margin as well.

The Patriots are currently +300, with the next four teams all checking in at +800.

New England Patriots: +300

Arizona Cardinals: +800

Pittsburgh Steelers: +800

Tennessee Titans: +800

Washington Redskins: +800

Baltimore Ravens: +900

Los Angeles Rams: +1000

Seattle Seahawks: +1000

While Newton is still a free agent, he has been busy rehabbing and trying to prove he’s ready for his next chance. The 31-year-old QB posted a message to teams on social media yesterday.

“It is better to be prepared for an opportunity and not have one than to have an opportunity and not be prepared,” Newton wrote, quoting civil rights leader Whitney M. Young.

it IS béttér TÖ bé PRÊPARÊD fôr AN ôppôrtun1ty & nôt HAVÊ ôné … THAN tô HAVÊ àn ÖPPÖRTUN1TY ànd NÖT béPRÊPARÊD‼️ •wh1tnéyM.yöung• pic.twitter.com/0bGZmAIdSs — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) June 16, 2020

Earlier today, ESPN analyst Marcus Spears said that the Cleveland Browns should “absolutely” sign Newton. Considering Cleveland seems pretty committed to Baker Mayfield right now, we doubt this happens.

Still, the odds of Newton finding a home at some point this summer have to be pretty high, even at this point.