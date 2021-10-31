Throwback: Randy Moss, Bill Belichick Halloween Video Going Viral

We don’t often see Bill Belichick show his personality, but Randy Moss once got the stoic head coach to dress up for the Patriots’ Halloween party.

Since today is Halloween, an old video of Moss and Belichick is going viral. In the clip, Moss, then a star wide receiver for New England, invites his coach to the team costume party.

Not only did Belichick take Moss up on his offer, he and his significant other showed up in full costume and even rollerskated for a bit.

Check it out:

When Randy Moss invited Bill Belichick to the Patriots Halloween party 😂 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/6CEk65Gg5t — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2021

Nice to see Belichick have some fun off the field. All things considered, he’s probably more comfortable with how he’ll be spending Halloween this year: on the sideline, trying to lead his team to victory.

The Patriots are in Los Angeles this weekend for a matchup with the Chargers, who look like one of the better teams in the AFC. Now 3-4 after last week’s blowout win over the Jets, New England could use a win today to show it is capable of hanging around the playoff chase.

Kickoff for Pats-Chargers is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.