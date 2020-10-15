The New England Patriots are getting back to full strength at just the right time. Stars Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore both returned to the practice field on Thursday.

Newton and Gilmore have missed time since testing positive for COVID-19. The Patriots quarterback contracted the virus nearly two weeks ago. Gilmore, meanwhile, tested positive eight days ago.

Both returned to the Patriots’ practice field on Thursday, indicating each has been removed from the COVID-19 list. Gilmore and Newton will now be eligible to play this weekend.

The New England Patriots take on the Denver Broncos this Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Newton and Gilmore will be suiting up for Bill Belichick and the Patriots, barring any last minute setbacks.

Cam Newton and the Patriots back to practice in full pads. CB Stephon Gilmore is also here, signifying he has been removed from the COVID-19 reserve list. Practice-squad DT Bill Murray also is at practice, meaning he is coming off the COVID-19 reserve list. pic.twitter.com/upnvHHbQUj — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 15, 2020

Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore aren’t the only players who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 this season. Luckily, no cases within the NFL have been serious, by any means.

The league is scrambling to reschedule games in the midst of several team outbreaks, though. Commissioner Roger Goodell would be wise to add an extra bye week or two into the schedule, all while pushing back the playoffs. Doing so would allow extra time for games to be rescheduled.

As for the Patriots, it looks like they’re back to full strength after Newton and Gilmore missed a few weeks. They’ll suit up for the Patriots this weekend when they take on the Denver Broncos.