The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Thursday Patriots Update For Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore on the sidelines for the Patriots.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 27: Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots reacts after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are getting back to full strength at just the right time. Stars Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore both returned to the practice field on Thursday.

Newton and Gilmore have missed time since testing positive for COVID-19. The Patriots quarterback contracted the virus nearly two weeks ago. Gilmore, meanwhile, tested positive eight days ago.

Both returned to the Patriots’ practice field on Thursday, indicating each has been removed from the COVID-19 list. Gilmore and Newton will now be eligible to play this weekend.

The New England Patriots take on the Denver Broncos this Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Newton and Gilmore will be suiting up for Bill Belichick and the Patriots, barring any last minute setbacks.

Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore aren’t the only players who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 this season. Luckily, no cases within the NFL have been serious, by any means.

The league is scrambling to reschedule games in the midst of several team outbreaks, though. Commissioner Roger Goodell would be wise to add an extra bye week or two into the schedule, all while pushing back the playoffs. Doing so would allow extra time for games to be rescheduled.

As for the Patriots, it looks like they’re back to full strength after Newton and Gilmore missed a few weeks. They’ll suit up for the Patriots this weekend when they take on the Denver Broncos.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.