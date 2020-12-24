The New England Patriots have struggled on offense ever since placing Julian Edelman on injured reserve. The former Super Bowl MVP had to undergo surgery on a knee injury that’s been plaguing him for several months.

Edelman was seen at practice last week, but the latest update on his status isn’t encouraging at all.

According to ESPN reporter Mike Reiss, the Patriots didn’t have Edelman at practice this afternoon. That most likely decreases the chances of Edelman suiting up on Monday night to face the Buffalo Bills.

New England already opened up the 21-day window for Edelman to be activated off injured reserve, so he’s running out of time to get back on the field before the regular season is over.

WR Julian Edelman wasn't spotted at Patriots practice today, per a pool report. This seems to lessen the chances that Edelman, who began practicing last week to start his clock off IR, will play Monday against the Bills. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 24, 2020

Bill Belichick commented on Edelman’s eligibility, but he didn’t have a timetable for when we could see the veteran wideout on the field.

“But when he’s ready, we’ll start him,” Belichick said. “If he’s not ready, then we’ll keep working and we’ll wait until he’s ready.”

Cam Newton would certainly love to have Edelman back on the field against the Bills. His numbers have dropped dramatically since Edelman has been out of the lineup.

Since Patriots are out of playoff contention, Edelman won’t be rushed back from his knee injury. If he doesn’t suit up on Monday against the Bills, it really wouldn’t make a ton of sense for him to play in Week 17 against the Jets.