The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Thursday Update On Patriots WR Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman running with the football after a catch.FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 23: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have struggled on offense ever since placing Julian Edelman on injured reserve. The former Super Bowl MVP had to undergo surgery on a knee injury that’s been plaguing him for several months.

Edelman was seen at practice last week, but the latest update on his status isn’t encouraging at all.

According to ESPN reporter Mike Reiss, the Patriots didn’t have Edelman at practice this afternoon. That most likely decreases the chances of Edelman suiting up on Monday night to face the Buffalo Bills.

New England already opened up the 21-day window for Edelman to be activated off injured reserve, so he’s running out of time to get back on the field before the regular season is over.

Bill Belichick commented on Edelman’s eligibility, but he didn’t have a timetable for when we could see the veteran wideout on the field.

“But when he’s ready, we’ll start him,” Belichick said. “If he’s not ready, then we’ll keep working and we’ll wait until he’s ready.”

Cam Newton would certainly love to have Edelman back on the field against the Bills. His numbers have dropped dramatically since Edelman has been out of the lineup.

Since Patriots are out of playoff contention, Edelman won’t be rushed back from his knee injury. If he doesn’t suit up on Monday against the Bills, it really wouldn’t make a ton of sense for him to play in Week 17 against the Jets.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.