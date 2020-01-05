Titans Shock Patriots 20-13 In AFC Wild Card Game

The New England Patriots’ season is over. The team’s dynasty that has dominated the last two decades of the NFL might be done as well.

Led by Derrick Henry’s record-setting 182 rushing yards, the Tennessee Titans knocked off New England 21-13 in a defensive slugfest tonight in Foxboro. The game marked the first time New England played on Wild Card weekend since 10 years ago when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

With the win over the Pats, the Titans will head to Baltimore for next weekend’s Divisional round. Game time is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

Tennessee took a 14-13 lead right before halftime on a Henry touchdown plunge. After pinning New England at their own 1-yard line with a punt with 16 seconds remaining, the Titans scored the final points via a Logan Ryan pick-6.

In their own house, the #Patriots watch helplessly as Logan Ryan’s pick-6 helps the #Titans stun them and advance. Which leads to more questions in NE this offseason than any in recent memory. Most notable: Did Tom Brady play his last down with the #Patriots? 😳🤭🤔 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2020

Much as it did all season long, New England’s offense sputtered due to a lack of talent and athleticism on the perimeter. All night long, the Patriots were unable to drum up big plays on offense.

With the season over, all the questions about the future of Brady, Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft and the rest of the Patriots dynasty. Brady will be 43 in August and is a free agent.

All season long, he’s been dogged by rumors that this will be his final year in New England. We’ll find out soon enough if that is true.