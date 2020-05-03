Todd McShay Makes Prediction For Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham

As the offseason rolls on, it is becoming increasingly clear that the New England Patriots are dead set on starting the 2020 season with Jarrett Stidham as their QB1.

Once Tom Brady announced he was leaving New England, there was no shortage of speculation about how the Patriots would replace the legend this season. Some thought the team would sign Andy Dalton or Cam Newton, or perhaps even draft their franchise quarterback this year.

Well, the draft has come and gone, Dalton is a Dallas Cowboy and New England has shown no confirmed interest in Cam. It looks like Stidham is the guy, even if some people still refuse to believe it.

ESPN’s Todd McShay had an amusing tweet this morning regarding the QB situation in New England. It was in response to a tweet questioning when people would actually realize the Pats are rolling with Stidham.

“Week 1 is my guess,” McShay wrote.

Week 1 is my guess. https://t.co/1KKhF4LpMG — Todd McShay (@McShay13) May 3, 2020

McShay’s tweet is of course a little tongue-in-cheek, but it isn’t inaccurate. We’ll probably still see people speculating that the Pats will sign Cam or even trade for a quarterback at some point in the summer.

In reality, neither of those things seem likely to happen.