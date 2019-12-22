Tom Brady Addresses His Elbow Injury After Win Over Bills

Tom Brady simply didn’t look like his usual self through the first half of the season. Reports circulated early on Saturday, citing Brady is dealing with tennis elbow.

But the Patriots QB certainly didn’t appear to have any issues against divisional foe Buffalo. Brady got back on track in a 24-17 victory over the Bills.

Concerns arose following the game though as Brady was seen donning an ice wrap on his right elbow area. Is Brady still dealing with the same elbow injury?

The New England quarterback reassured Patriots fans and media members the ice wrap is not for the tennis elbow injury. According to Brady, the ice wrap is for a “new injury.”

“I feel good,” Brady said following Saturday’s AFC East Division battle, via Henry McKenna. “This is a new injury, this isn’t the old elbow. So, I’ll be fine. Thank you guys, I appreciate your concern.”

Tom Brady on the ice wrap on his right forearm: "I feel good. This is a new injury, this isn’t the old elbow. So, I’ll be fine. Thank you guys, I appreciate your concern." pic.twitter.com/nsLe6fwI0r — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 22, 2019

It doesn’t look like there’s any need to be concerned here. Whatever “new injury” Brady is currently dealing with, it appears to be minor. It certainly didn’t slow the Patriots QB down on Saturday.

New England has secured its 11th straight AFC East Division title. It’s been a remarkable run for Brady and the Patriots.

New England wraps up its regular season schedule next Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.