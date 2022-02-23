It was only a matter of time before Tom Brady announced his first big post-retirement move. But it’s his choice of move that may have a few people surprised.

On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Brady will produce and star in a road trip comedy movie titled 80 For Brady. The film will reportedly feature actresses Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.

The movie tells the story of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a trip to Super Bowl LI to see Brady play. Brady was reportedly “deeply involved” in helping the project come to fruition via his 199 Productions company.

Some of the other big names involved include Donna Gigliotti, who helped bring the films Hidden Figures, Silver Linings Playbook and Shakespeare in Love to fruition.

Per the report, Kyle Marvin will direct the film.

Tom Brady has several acting credits under his belt. He had cameo roles in the movies Ted 2 and Entourage, but played himself in both films. He’s also done voice work for shows like The Simpsons and Family Guy.

Based on the description of this film, it looks like Brady is going to be playing himself in this one too.

So he might not totally ready to branch out into playing fictional characters just yet.

Will Tom Brady’s first post-retirement movie be a big success?