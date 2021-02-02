Former Patriots Pro Bowler Picks Between Tom Brady, Bill Belichick

Who would you pick to start a team – Bill Belichick or Tom Brady?

After what we’ve seen during the 2020 NFL season, most are probably going with Brady. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is going for championship No. 7. He’s the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl in his first season in Tampa Bay.

However, not everyone is going with the quarterback.

Former New England Patriots Pro Bowl offensive lineman Matt Light was asked by The Dan Patrick Show to make his pick between Brady and Belichick. The former Patriots lineman is going with the head coach.

“Can he win without Tom Brady? Yeah I think he can, we did it in 2008,” Light told Dan Patrick.

Former #Patriots Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman Matt Light says he'd choose Bill Belichick over Tom Brady. "Can he win without Tom Brady? Yeah I think he can, we did it in 2008." pic.twitter.com/6mmfUSJCR5 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 2, 2021

The Patriots went 11-5 without Tom Brady in 2008. Brady missed the entire season with an injury and New England played well with Matt Cassel at quarterback. However, the Patriots failed to make the playoffs, as the AFC was pretty loaded that year.

Brady, meanwhile, is looking to win his seventh Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former Patriots star is taking on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS.