Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Make A Big Real Estate Move

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly made a big real estate move.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife are reportedly selling an apartment in New York City for $40 million.

The superstar quarterback and his wife are currently living in Florida. Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers in free agency this past season.

Brady and Bundchen have long kept a New York City residence, but they appear to be downsizing. The New York Post reports that the power couple is selling its Manhattan apartment for $40 million.

From the report:

Power couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are selling their Tribeca home for just under $40 million, The Post has learned. “They are in contract to sell and the deal is expected to close soon,” a source said. The buyer, we hear, is a New York- and Connecticut-based financier. And they are making a killing on the sale — since they bought the 12th-floor unit at Related’s Robert A.M. Stern-designed 70 Vestry for $25.46 million in 2018, according to property records.

That’s quite a profit for a quarterback already making $25 million/season.

Brady and Gisele reportedly plan on keeping another New York City apartment in the same building following the sale of this one.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to return to the field on Sunday against the Vikings.