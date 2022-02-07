The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On ‘Tuck Rule’

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady knows how much the tuck rule benefited him early on in his career.

He spoke about it during ESPN’s 30 for 30 on the infamous “Tuck Rule” contest between the Patriots and Raiders from 2002. He doesn’t think he’s the starter moving forward if New England loses.

“I’m probably the backup QB going into 2002,” Brady said. “I’m not the starter if we lose that game.”

The Tuck Rule came into effect when Brady’s fumble changed to an incomplete pass. It looked like Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson stripped the ball from him, but the rule ended up saving the Patriots in the process.

From there, New England’s dynasty got started. The Patriots went on to win that Super Bowl, plus win six total during the Brady/Belichick era.

Brady then went on to win his seventh Lombardi Trophy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. He then called it a career last week after 22 seasons.

Had he not been saved by that rule, he career could’ve looked a lot different.

