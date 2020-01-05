Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Postgame Answer On His Future

After tonight’s season-ending loss to the Tennessee Titans, it was to be expected that Tom Brady would field questions about his future.

Brady is a free agent and turns 43 in August. If he’s going to keep playing, he likely doesn’t have a lot of years left.

Additionally, assuming Brady plays in 2020, there’s no guarantee he’ll do so in a Patriots uniform. There’s a chance tonight was his last game with New England.

After the 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Brady didn’t have much to say about the next step for him. While he did say it is “unlikely” he’d retire, he refused to predict where he’ll be playing in the fall.

Tom Brady: “I love the Patriots. … I don’t know what the future looks like. I’m not going to predict.” Brady says it’s “pretty unlikely” he’d retire. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 5, 2020

Tom Brady: “Who knows what the future holds? We’ll leave it at that.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2020

Brady’s 24 touchdown passes this year were his lowest total since 2006. He threw the fourth-most passes he’s ever attempted in a season in his career (613), but barely cracked 4,000 yards passing.

New England’s offense is expected to undergo some major changes this offseason. The Patriots badly need more weapons at wide receiver and tight end.

Assuming they add those pieces, it just remains to be seen if Brady will be the one throwing passes to the new guys in 2020.