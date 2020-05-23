Tom Brady Has Hilarious Response To Eli Manning’s First Tweet

There’s no doubt there’s a rivalry between Tom Brady and Eli Manning, but it’s not exactly your typical rivalry. The two share a unique friendship – but they aren’t afraid to poke fun at each other here and there. Brady had a hilarious response to Manning’s first tweet on Saturday afternoon.

Manning surprised football fans everywhere on Saturday with his decision to join the Twitter world. To introduce himself to social media, the former Giants quarterback had a hilarious first tweet. Manning’s tweet sparked a quick response from Brady.

As we all know, Manning’s one of two quarterbacks to take Brady down in the Super Bowl. What’s even more impressive? Manning did it twice. The former Giants QB put together two come-from-behind performances to take down the Patriots in both the 2008 and 2012 Super Bowls. Were it not for Manning’s late-game heroics, Brady would have two more Super Bowl rings in his collection.

But Brady doesn’t hold any harsh feelings against the former Giants QB. No. 12 had a hilarious Twitter response to Manning’s first tweet.

“Welcome Eli Manning,” Brady wrote on Twitter. “In typical fashion, you never showed up until the 4th quarter anyway.”

Welcome @EliManning, In typical fashion, you never showed up until the 4th quarter anyway 😜 https://t.co/Wbun1VS2A0 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 23, 2020

Never change, Brady. It’s interactions like this that make us grateful for social media.

Now, we all await Manning’s response. But he may take a while to get used to social media considering today’s his first day.

We’re certainly looking forward to future social media interactions between Brady and Manning in coming years.