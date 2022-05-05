Look: Tom Brady's "Tuck Rule" Admission Is Going Viral

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots cheers as he runs on to the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

The 2001 AFC Divisional Playoff game between the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders had one of the most controversial moments in NFL history.

During the fourth quarter, it appeared as if Tom Brady fumbled the football. After officials reviewed the play, it was determined that Brady was attempting to "tuck" the football back into his body.

The officials ruled it an incomplete pass for the Patriots, and the rest is history. Adam Vinatieri kicked a game-winning field goal in overtime, as the Patriots then went on to win Super Bowl XXXVI.

On Thursday, Brady shared an honest admission about the "Tuck Rule Game."

Brady admit that he may have fumbled the football against the Raiders.

"The Tuck Rule game against the Raiders...it might have been a fumble," Brady said in a video he shared on Twitter.

For the most part, NFL fans really appreciate Brady's humor.

No matter what Brady says at this point changes the fact that New England won that game in 2001.

Do you think Tom Brady fumbled, or was the "tuck rule" legitimate?