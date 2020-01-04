Tom Brady Has Message For Patriots Fans Before Titans Game

On Saturday night, the New England Patriots host the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card contest.

New England lost out on the No. 2 seed with a home loss to the Miami Dolphins in the final week of the regular season. As a result, if the Patriots win today, they’ll travel on the road for the rest of the playoffs.

It’s unfamiliar territory for Tom Brady and company, who seemingly always play in Foxboro this time of year.

Despite their shortcomings at the end of the season, New England remains confident ahead of tonight’s game.

Tom Brady sent out a hype video to his followers on social media. It holds a short message for Patriots fans everywhere: “It’s too late to be scared now.”

Check it out.

Clearly Brady is ready to prove the doubters wrong. After struggling to find consistency over the back half of the season, the Patriots need a strong offensive performance tonight against the Titans.

Derrick Henry and company will test the Patriots defensive line for 60 minutes. However, if Brady’s social media activity is any indication, the Titans are facing an angry Patriots squad.

New England and Tennessee kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS.