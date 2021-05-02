Tom Brady Has Telling Comment On Julian Edelman’s Future

Earlier this year, longtime New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman officially announced his retirement from the National Football League.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft spoke incredibly highly of Edelman following his retirement, as did Bill Belichick.

“Julian Edelman is one of the great success stories in our franchise’s history,” Kraft said. “There aren’t many players who earn an NFL roster spot at a position they have never played before. Julian not only did that as a seventh-round draft selection, but he is retiring with the second-most career receptions in franchise history and as a three-time Super Bowl Champion, including his last as Super Bowl MVP. No one was more committed to his craft and honing his skills than Jules. His explosiveness off the line, quickness in his cuts and elusiveness after the catch made him one of the hardest players to defend throughout his career. His clutch catches in our biggest games and overall toughness made him a fan favorite. Over the past 12 years, I have enjoyed watching him grow as a player, as a person and as a father. In 2019, I had the privilege of traveling to Israel with Julian, which might be the only place where he is more popular than here in New England.”

While the retirement is official, not everyone is buying it completely.

Some have speculated that Edelman could eventually join Brady in Tampa Bay.

Brady joked (?) about that during the NFL Draft.

“We know Julian didn’t retire,” Brady said this weekend. “Let’s be honest. He’s just too scared to tell Bill (Belichick) he wants to come to Tampa.”

While Brady said that with a smile, there could be some truth behind it. After all, Rob Gronkowski essentially did just that. He retired from the Patriots for a year and then forced his way to the Buccaneers.

Could Edelman do the same?