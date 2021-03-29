Tom Brady’s Instagram Story Went Viral On Sunday

March 28 will always be a special day for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

It’s a day of trolling, mostly. March 28, a.k.a 3/28 day, allows them to remember what happened in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons led that game, 28-3, before the Patriots made a historic comeback to force overtime. New England went on to win that game in overtime, giving Brady and Co. yet another Super Bowl championship.

So, every March 28, current and former Patriots get to troll the NFL world about their epic Super Bowl comeback. And Brady did just that on Sunday.

“Happy 3/28,” wrote Brady, who shared a photo of himself and his teammates celebrating the Super Bowl win on the field.

Some truly epic trolling from ⁦@TomBrady⁩ on Instagram pic.twitter.com/dZyrupeofB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2021

Brady might be in Tampa Bay now, but he’s never going to forget his time in New England. And that Super Bowl comeback against the Falcons probably stands out quite a bit when looking back on his memories.

The superstar quarterback will go for Super Bowl No. 8 in Tampa Bay next season. The Buccaneers have been loading up their roster for another run at a championship.