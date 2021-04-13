Tom Brady Posts Heartfelt Reaction To Julian Edelman Retirement News

For a decade, Julian Edelman was a reliable teammate and close friend of Tom Brady in New England. The two remained tight even after Brady left for Tampa Bay.

This afternoon, Edelman announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons. Tonight, TB12 posted a heartfelt tribute to Edelman on Instagram.

He started off mentioning the wideout’s trademark beard, which he grew out every year for the postseason, and his penchant for coming up big in the playoffs.

“That was when you shined the most. On the biggest stage and in the biggest moments, you always came through,” Brady said. “I was a witness to so much of the journey and am so proud of you and how you grew from 7th-round underdog to an older 7th-round underdog.”

Like Brady, Edelman was a late-round draft pick who came to the Patriots motivated to prove his doubters wrong. He played that way throughout his career, as Brady mentioned in his post.

“You never lost that chip on your shoulder. You never let anyone define you as a person or player,” Brady wrote. “You have so many teammates that admired your work ethic and will to win, and I am at the top of the list because when I was down and feeling sorry for myself at times, you were right there to pick me up. You were as tough as could be and I love you for all that you did to make our teams as great as they could possibly be.”

Edelman finished his career with 620 career receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns. Most of that came by way of Brady’s passes.

Together, the two produced innumerable contributions to the Patriots’ dynasty.