Julian Edelman Reacts To Tom Brady’s Latest “Joke”

Tom Brady proved that he quite the comedian on Tuesday, as he posted a pretty hilarious joke on Twitter that involved his children and former teammates.

Brady shared a video of him playing catch with his kids in Montana this week. His post included a hilarious caption that was directed toward Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, Wes Welker and Rob Gronkowski.

“Great to have Wes, Jules and Danny out in Montana this week! Just missing my tightest tight end @WesWelker @Edelman11 @DannyAmendola @RobGronkowski,” Brady wrote.

Julian Edelman responded to Brady’s tweet an hour later, writing “This feels like an attack.”

Well, it’s not a coincidence that Brady referred to his kids as Amendola, Edelman and Welker. They’re all undersized receivers who made a huge impact over the course of his season. So if anything, it’s somewhat of a compliment from the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

This feels like an attack https://t.co/NzODYGhCmc — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 13, 2021

Gronkowski also replied to Brady’s video this afternoon, saying “Sorry I couldn’t make it, I’m busy tightening up my end even more.”

Even though his actual teammates aren’t with him in Montana, Brady has found a way to keep himself occupied.

At 43 years old, Tom Brady is as competitive as anyone in the league. It truly seems like he takes no days off because he’s still trying to strengthen his argument as the greatest of all time, albeit that’s not necessary.

Last season, Brady threw for over 4,600 yards and 40 touchdowns. It’ll be interesting to see how he performs now that he’s more comfortable in Bruce Arians’ offense.

