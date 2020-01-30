Tom Brady’s Latest Social Media Post Has Fans Going Crazy

On Thursday night, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took to social media with a post that has fans going crazy.

Brady posted a simple black and white photo of him in the tunnel – either heading onto the field, or exiting. It’s unclear which direction he’s facing, which apparently is the point of the photo.

He also included no caption to go with it. Oh, and he’s not wearing pads either, which has some fans wondering if he’s hanging up his cleats.

Without further ago, here’s the photo.

Brady enters the 2020 season as a free agent, which also has other fans wondering if he’s played his final game as a member of the Patriots.

The six-time Super Bowl champion struggled during the 2019 season, but made it clear after the season that he plans to return in 2020. All of the talk following the close of the 2019 campaign has revolved around where Brady wants to play next year.

This social media post doesn’t give fans any direction, but everyone seems to be drawing their own conclusions regardless.

Is Brady riding off into the sunset? Perhaps he’s just leaving the Patriots stadium for the final time? Only Brady truly knows.

Stay tuned for the latest on the star quarterback.