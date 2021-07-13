Tom Brady Makes Fun Of Former Patriots WRs In New Throwing Video

If there’s one thing about Tom Brady on social media, it’s that he’s not afraid to poke fun at people, friends and teammates included.

That’s exactly what Brady did with the video he shared on Twitter today. In it, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who is still in Montana following “The Match” last week, tosses a football with three kids.

In his caption, Brady jokingly referred to the trio as Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola, three of his favorite (undersized) targets with the New England Patriots.

“Great to have Wes, Jules and Danny out in Montana this week! Just missing my tightest tight end @WesWelker @Edelman11 @DannyAmendola @RobGronkowski.” Brady wrote.

Not surprisingly, Edelman picked up on the ribbing, joking that it “felt like an attack” on his lack of size.

The grind never stops for Brady, even in the offseason. He’s always down to get some throws in, even when it means his targets are in middle school.